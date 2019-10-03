WWE star Shayna Baszler on the art of being a wrestling villain

4:54 Shayna Baszler talks to Sky Sports about Ronda Rousey, how to be a great 'bad guy' and which faction truly deserves to call themselves the real Four Horsewomen Shayna Baszler talks to Sky Sports about Ronda Rousey, how to be a great 'bad guy' and which faction truly deserves to call themselves the real Four Horsewomen

WWE star Shayna Baszler says the key to being a good wrestling villain is simply not caring what other people think.

Baszler, a two-time NXT women's champion, has firmly established herself as one of the best heels in the wrestling business today and it is seemingly only a matter of time before she moves to Raw or SmackDown.

The 39-year-old lifted the lid on the secrets behind her success as a 'bad guy' in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"I think just not caring," she said. "I know that sounds silly but Ronda (Rousey) was so awesome in MMA and when she lost the fallout that she had with the fans, it jaded me in some sort of way.

"So when it comes to wrestling that stuff doesn't bother me and I think that's what upsets people. People crave being the cool guy and the hero and I don't crave that, I just want to be the best.

"I got desensitised to all of that I think, and it also helps that the roster is full of very likeable people. It's been the perfect mix of me not caring and everyone else caring."

Baszler is one of the self-styled Four Horsewomen of MMA alongside Ronda Rousey - who is currently inactive in WWE - and Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, who are in NXT.

A match against the WWE Four Horsewomen - Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch - has long been suggested but Baszler says only one group has the right to truly call themselves a faction.

"We've never denied that they're great wrestlers and laid the groundwork, especially in NXT, and were a big part of the women's evolution," she said.

"But we're the team. We're an actual team. They're four great wrestlers but we're the team and we've never had a rift.

"You can't call 11 random football players the Minnesota Vikings, they're not the team. We're a team and we have been ever since the four of us met."