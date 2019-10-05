WWE SmackDown: This week's highlights from Friday night's show

3:04 We've picked out the best moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

SmackDown began life on Friday nights with a bang with a show stacked with high drama, a major title change and the firing of one of the biggest names in the company.

On Saturday morning, Kofi Kingston woke up as a former WWE champion and Shane McMahon was looking for new employment after the dust settled on a chaotic new-look SmackDown.

This was a show which also featured a rare - and electrifying - appearance by The Rock, the rare sight of Brock Lesnar backing away from an opponent and pyro aplenty!

