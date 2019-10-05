WWE Lock Up - New-look SmackDown reviewed, Baron Corbin and Ricochet interviewed

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up team welcome a select group of international wrestling journalists in a Los Angeles hotel bar for an extra special panel edition to break down an action-packed and chaotic Friday night debut for SmackDown!

The Rock was back to delight the Staples Center fans, providing a major 'rub' for both Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin. The Fiend was up to his usual menacing tricks, Brock is back in possession of championship gold and there was a bizarre special appearance from British boxer Tyson Fury.

WWE editor Jefferson Lake and a round table of guests break down all of that, and everything in between, on an intriguing first night for the new-look SmackDown.

With exclusive interviews from Corbin and Ricochet, plus a run-in from Cesaro, this is an episode for the ages from our team on the ground on the other side of the pond!