WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

Tyson Fury and poisonous green mist were the key talking points on a dramatic episode of Monday Night Raw.

The British boxer made another appearance in WWE - and again came to blows with Braun Strowman (and a platoon of security staff).

The mayhem did not end there. There was also a last woman standing match between Natalya and Lacey Evans, a full meltdown - with violent consequences - by Rusev, and a tag match which featured every female champion in main roster WWE today.

