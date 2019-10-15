WWE News

News

WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

Last Updated: 15/10/19 1:53pm
1:39
We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw
We've picked out the biggest and best wrestling moves from Monday Night Raw

There was a major fire on this week's Raw - and Tyson Fury demonstrated his bitter anger towards Braun Strowman by... snapping a pen!

The second half of the draft was concluded and the much-maligned wild card rule has been consigned to the dustbin of WWE history.

Among this week's selections there is time for some superb one-on-one matches, a title change and the small matter of Seth Rollins literally burning down the Firefly Fun House.

Click on the video above to sample the best of the action with our bite-sized highlights reel!

Also See:

WWE Late Night Raw

October 15, 2019, 10:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you are a WWE fan, we have got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Hell In A Cell!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Hell in a Cell review plus Gulak & IIconics interviews

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK