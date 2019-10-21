WWE Raw: Seth Rollins to address Firefly Fun House attack

Seth Rollins took his frustrations with The Fiend out on Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House on last week's Raw

Seth Rollins made the decision to burn down the Firefly Fun House last week, and will be given the platform to explain those actions on tonight's Raw.

Rollins lived up to his 'burn it down' catchphrase by setting light to the Fun House, despite the pleas of Bray Wyatt, who asked "why are you doing this to me?" in a moment of panic.

Wyatt, of course, is not The Fiend, and there has been speculation among fans that Rollins' actions could see him adopt a more villainous persona in WWE.

It will be The Fiend who takes on Rollins at Crown Jewel in a falls count anywhere match which had the curious stipulation added to it that the match 'cannot be stopped for any reason'.

Tonight, the Universal champion gets the opportunity to explain his recent actions - could there be another trademark interruption by The Fiend?

Flair to name final team member

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have almost filled out their respective teams ahead of the massive five-on-five Team Hogan vs. Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel, but one spot still remains and Flair will reveal the final selection for his squad live on this tonight's Raw.

Not likely to be outdone by The Hulkster picking Roman Reigns as his captain this past Friday on SmackDown to join team-mates Ali, Chad Gable, Ricochet and Rusev, rest assured that "The Nature Boy" will respond with a worthy counterstrike.

Already representing Flair are captain Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Street Profits ready for Raw debut

The OC landed the first shot in a new turf war with The Street Profits last week but Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will have their chance to respond this Monday - and they are bringing backup.

They crossed paths backstage last week, with The OC ostensibly excited to welcome one of Raw's newest tag teams to the roster after the draft. However, it proved to be little more than a ruse, ending in a savage beatdown that has become synonymous with the red brand's resident bullies.

Now, The Street Profits are set to make their Raw in-ring debuts against the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with United States Champion AJ Styles, and The OC will not be able to rely on the numbers game this time around with Ford and Dawkins being joined by a mystery friend.