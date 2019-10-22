WWE Raw: Cain Velasquez rescues Rey Mysterio

4:55 Cain Velasquez came to the aid of Rey Mysterio - with dire consequences for Shelton Benjamin Cain Velasquez came to the aid of Rey Mysterio - with dire consequences for Shelton Benjamin

Cain Velasquez came to the rescue of Rey Mysterio to send a pre-Crown Jewel message to Brock Lesnar.

Velasquez is scheduled to face Lesnar for the WWE title at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 31, in a renewal of their rivalry in UFC.

Lesnar's conqueror perhaps holds the advantage at this point; despite some via-satellite trash talk from Paul Heyman and an appearance from a disgruntled Shelton Benjamin - a friend and former collegiate team-mate of Lesnar's looking to bully his way into a title opportunity - it was Velasquez, godfather to Mysterio's son, who had the last word of the evening when he hit the ring and manhandled Benjamin across the ring.

Despite Benjamin's bold attempt to double-leg Velasquez, "El Padrino" didn't move an inch and forced him to tap out after only seconds in a sleeper hold.

Of course, Benjamin is not The Beast but this did represent a victory of sorts for Velasquez over Lesnar as he prepares to take another title belt from him.

Owens assists Street Profits' debut win

For a full week, the speculation surrounding the Street Profits was who they would recruit to even the odds against The OC for a six-man tag-team match.

But their third man did not arrive until the match was in its final stretch, although he did provide a crucial assist to give the former NXT champions the win in their Raw debut.

AJ Styles had been ejected from the match by the referee, making it a straight-up tag bout, and he found himself on the receiving end of a Stunner from Kevin Owens as he made a late arrival into the proceedings.

That appearance provided the Profits with enough inspiration to down Karl Anderson with an Angelo Dawkins spinebuster and a Montez Ford frogsplash to pick up the win.

Rollins defeats plucky Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo certainly did not waste his opportunity to make an impression on Raw, giving Seth Rollins all he could handle after some passive-aggressive shade compelled Universal Champion to challenge the 205 Live upstart to a match.

Rollins has a Crown Jewel 'falls count anywhere' match against The Fiend on the horizon and that may have been in his mind as the cruiserweight whipped Rollins to and fro with a seemingly bottomless array of springboard armdrags, darted the champion with suicide dives and generally gave Rollins such a fit that he could not help but be impressed.

Carrillo seemed inches from victory after a sky-high moonsault hit its mark, but his attempt at a second moonsault (the first only got two) was blocked by boots to the face from Rollins, who followed up with a superkick and Stomp for the victory.