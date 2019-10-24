WWE News

News

LISTEN: Lock Up - Raw & SmackDown reviewed, Cain Velasquez, Seth Rollins, Bayley

Last Updated: 24/10/19 1:33pm

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up crew return once again for a slice of intelligent conversation and hilarious bants from inside the inner sanctum as the past week's offerings from the red and blue brands get the deep dive treatment.

Also See:

Sky Sports WWE Editor and Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui run the rule over a curious episode of SmackDown and a crown jewels-less Raw in which the key talking point concerned the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Cain Velasquez burst into a WWE ring once again and hit Shelton Benjamin with some 'interesting' punches and Seth Rollins held off the challenge of Humberto Cariillo - with The Fiend nowhere to be seen.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

SmackDown & Raw reviewed

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK