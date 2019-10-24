LISTEN: Lock Up - Raw & SmackDown reviewed, Cain Velasquez, Seth Rollins, Bayley

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up crew return once again for a slice of intelligent conversation and hilarious bants from inside the inner sanctum as the past week's offerings from the red and blue brands get the deep dive treatment.

Sky Sports WWE Editor and Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui run the rule over a curious episode of SmackDown and a crown jewels-less Raw in which the key talking point concerned the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Cain Velasquez burst into a WWE ring once again and hit Shelton Benjamin with some 'interesting' punches and Seth Rollins held off the challenge of Humberto Cariillo - with The Fiend nowhere to be seen.