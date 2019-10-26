WWE SmackDown: This week's highlights from Friday night's show

0:44 We have picked out the best moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We have picked out the best moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar had Beast mode turned up to the maximum on this week's SmackDown, signalling his Crown Jewel intentions to Cain Velasquez in brutal fashion.

Amid the mayhem of his twin backstage assaults, there was also a major momentum shift in the battle between Team Hogan and Team Flair, while Nikki Cross enhanced her status as the No 1 contender to Bayley's women's championship.

SmackDown is repeated in full at 9pm on Monday on Sky Sports Arena, but you can click on our video above to whet your appetite for the latest offering from the blue brand!

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you are a WWE fan, we have got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.