WATCH: Tyson Fury press conference ahead of WWE debut

Last Updated: 30/10/19 9:01am

Tyson Fury speaks to the media ahead of his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Thursday.

Fury is scheduled to have the first wrestling match of his career when he steps in the ring with Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia.

Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Roman Reigns are also due to speak at the press conference, which is due to get away at about 8am UK time.

Watch them give their thoughts on all things Crown Jewel by clicking on our live stream of the media event above!

