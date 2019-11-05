WWE News

News

WWE Raw: This week's highlights from Monday night's show

Last Updated: 05/11/19 12:22pm
1:28
We have picked out the best moments from this week's WWE Raw
We have picked out the best moments from this week's WWE Raw

The war is well and truly on in WWE following NXT's second invasion of a main roster brand in the space of four days.

Member of the black-and-gold team followed up their Friday night assault on SmackDown with a similar attack on Raw as the build-up to Survivor Series heats up.

As well as the carnage, led by Triple H and the Undisputed Era, there was also a baseball bat-shaped assault by Rey Mysterio on none other than the Beast himself, Brock Lesnar!

Click on the video above to sample the best of the action with our bite-sized highlights reel!

Also See:

Keep up to date with all of the latest WWE action with Sky Sports

If you are a WWE fan, we have got you covered on Sky Sports, the exclusive home of Raw and SmackDown in the UK and Ireland.

You can also stay connected with all of the latest developments in the world of sports entertainment with our push notification service, the weekly Lock Up podcast, plus the best of the video and feature content across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

SmackDown & Raw reviewed

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch all the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK