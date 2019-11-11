WWE Raw Survivor Series team to be named by Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been in something of a crisis since losing the Universal title - but must regain his focus for Survivor Series

Seth Rollins will reveal the fellow members of his Raw Survivor Series team on tonight's show from Manchester.

After being named the first participant for the red brand's annual head to head with their blue rivals, Rollins will now reveal the full Raw line-up.

The Beastslayer is attempting to move past the loss of his Universal Title at Crown Jewel and lead Raw to brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

The inter-brand battle takes place on Sky Sports Box Office on November 24 and several matches have already been scheduled featuring champions from Raw, SmackDown and - for the first time - NXT.

The inclusion of the black-and-gold brand has led to several attacks from NXT superstars on the two main roster shows, and with tonight's Raw in Manchester, the NXT UK division could seize their opportunity to strike.

Shayna Baszler blindsided Bayley with another attack on SmackDown - will she again look to take out Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch to make Raw address

Becky Lynch is no stranger to high-profile triple threat matches, and tonight she will make a Raw address ahead of the upcoming showdown at Survivor Series.

The Man will open Raw this week to discuss the upcoming battle with SmackDown women's champion Bayley and NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades confronted Lynch last week; will she take this opportunity to send another message to the Raw champ? Or could Bayley bid for revenge after finding herself on the wrong end of a second attack by Baszler on last Friday's SmackDown?

The ongoing story between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley is primed for another twist tonight

Lana to make 'shocking confession'

The salacious spectacle playing out between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley has left WWE fans stunned at every twist and turn, with no one able to predict what will come next.

That is set to continue with Lana ready to unveil a shocking confession tonight.

The Ravishing Russian already shook the audience two weeks ago with allegations that Rusev committed infidelity long before her current affair with Lashley. Tensions only escalated last week when The All Mighty's apparent injury was simply a setup to inflict more punishment on The Bulgarian Brute.

What will she have to say tonight? Find out on Sky Sports Arena at 1am!