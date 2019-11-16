NXT steps up SmackDown assaults with tag team and women's division invasions

1:57 As Nikki Cross battles Bayley for a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, Team NXT arrives looking to pay back the SmackDown Women’s Champion for her attack on Wednesday night, but blue brand Superstars show up in the nick of time. As Nikki Cross battles Bayley for a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, Team NXT arrives looking to pay back the SmackDown Women’s Champion for her attack on Wednesday night, but blue brand Superstars show up in the nick of time.

Superstars from NXT once again caused chaos on SmackDown with several women and the Undisputed Era invading.

Trouble began to flare during Nikki Cross' match against SmackDown women's champion Bayley, in which she was bidding for a place on the blue team for the inter-brand match at Survivor Series.

Moments after the match began, however, NXT champion Shayna Baszler suddenly emerged to confront Bayley, who tried to escape only to have her exit blocked by NXT's Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Tegan Knox and Dakota Kai.

Sasha Banks then launched a counter-attack on Baszler, with Fire & Desire, Carmella, Dana Brooke and Tamina following close behind, igniting an all-out brawl between the two brands and leading to an impromptu eight-woman tag match.

Cross, the wrestler who began the evening being put to the test, scored the pin on Kai with the neckbreaker but the chaos continued with another all-out brawl after the bell.

Undisputed Era make their mark

After Kofi Kingston & Big E of The New Day overcame The Revival to capture the positive faction's seventh tag-team titles, the two tandems engaged in a rematch for the SmackDown belts.



Before a clear winner could be decided, NXT's deadly Undisputed Era faction suddenly joined the party and attacked both tag teams to bring the action to a sudden end.

Although Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Apollo Crews and Heath Slater quickly came out to chase off Adam Cole and company, the issues between the brands are intensifying en route to Survivor Series.

Daniel Bryan to face The Fiend

A week after The Fiend's backstage attack, Daniel Bryan was a guest on Miz TV, where he acknowledged his own mental instability but expressed his belief that it somehow puts him on common ground with the equally unstable Wyatt.

The interview was soon interrupted by Wyatt, who pulled his new blue Universal Championship out of the toy box, before Bryan participated in a "Yes and No" back and forth with Bray's Fun House characters.



Nevertheless, The Beard was wise to what was happening and refused to give into his adversary's head games. Instead he challenged Bray to a Universal title match at Survivor Series, to which the smiling Wyatt responded with a resounding "Yes!"