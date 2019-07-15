WWE Extreme Rules: Undertaker makes winning return

The Undertaker looked in great shape in his match at Extreme Rules

The Undertaker returned to winning ways in an intense opening match at Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

The Phenom teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre as the Sky Sports Box Office event got off to a red-hot start.

The heel duo were in control of the contest after an Elias run-in led to a top-rope elbow drop from McMahon onto Undertaker on a table and a coast-to-coast onto a trash can in the corner.

But the Dead Man sat up and completed his comeback with a Tombstone piledriver on McMahon for the victory.

Bayley overcame the odds to defeat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicap match

Bayley successfully defended the SmackDown women's championship by beating both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a two-against-one handicap match.

The champion blocked a Twisted Bliss by raising her knees and then hit Cross with a knee strike as she came off the top before a top-rope elbow drop for the win.

The New Day are today beginning their sixth reign as WWE tag-team champions

There was, however, a title change in SmackDown's tag-team division with The New Day winning their sixth WWE tag crown in a triple threat match.

Heavy Machinery had their moments but it was a huge display of intensity by Big E to tee up a Midnight Hour on Daniel Bryan for the championship switch.

Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental title from Finn Balor

And there was also a title change on the pre-show for the event, with Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Finn Balor for his Intercontinental strap.

Aleister Black's longing for a fight was satisfied by Cesaro and the outcome was a superb match which was won by Black with a particularly ferocious Black Mass on the Swiss Cyborg.

The Revival successfully defended their Raw tag-team championship by defeating The Usos with a Shatter Machine.

