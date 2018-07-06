Robbie Davies Jnr signs for Matchroom Boxing

Robbie Davies Jnr has joined the Matchroom Boxing stable

Robbie Davies Jnr has signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and will battle Glenn Foot for the British and Commonwealth belts.

The Liverpool super-lightweight faces Foot for the vacant British title, with the Sunderland man's Commonwealth belt also at stake in Newcastle in October.

A sole career loss to Michal Syrowatka was avenged with a 12th-round stoppage by Davies Jnr in March and the 28-year-old is delighted to link up with promoter Eddie Hearn.

I know he's going to bring his A-game but this is what I need, fights to push myself to showcase to everyone that I'm a cut above the rest. Robbie Davies Jnr

"I'm very happy to be part of the Matchroom team," said Davies Jnr. "There isn't any other promotion in the world, not just in Britain, like them. I know working with them can get me the big fights and the bright lights I've been craving.

"I respect Glenn, he's a no-nonsense type fighter and a very hard, durable man. I know he's going to bring his A-game, but this is what I need, fights to push myself to showcase to everyone that I'm a cut above the rest. I work hard all year round and now it's time I reap the rewards. And The New."

You better believe where guna be ready 👊🏼#140 pic.twitter.com/sFFLgc1ZDz — Robbie Davies Jr (@RobbieDaviesJr) July 6, 2018

"I am delighted to see Robbie box on our shows and on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in US," said promoter Eddie Hearn. "The domestic 140lbs division is red-hot right now and the fight with foot will put the winner as the front runner in that pack.

"There are huge fights ahead for Robbie and it all begins in October in Newcastle."

Working on new fights for the season.. @RobbieDaviesJr v @glenn_foot for the British & Commonwealth light welter title done deal for Newcastle show to be announced soon - welcome to the team both of you, may the best man win! 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/3ZGtQc3tX8 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 5, 2018

"It's a pleasure to be linking up with Eddie and Matchroom," said Davies Jnr's manager Neil Marsh. "Under the Matchroom banner, Robbie will explode onto the world scene.

"The Foot fight will be a great one for the fans, but boxing is about levels. No disrespect to Glenn, but Robbie will make his mark."