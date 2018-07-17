Whyte vs Parker: Joseph Parker's team call for a fair referee after arriving in Britain

Joseph Parker has landed in London ahead of his heavyweight fight with Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker's team have again called for a "fair referee" as the New Zealander arrived in Britain for a must-win fight with Dillian Whyte.

The heavyweight rivals are less than a fortnight away from their clash at The O2 on July 28, with the winner staying firmly in contention for a world title fight.

Parker was less than impressed with the performance of Italian referee Giuseppe Quartarone during his points defeat to Anthony Joshua in March and echoed his promoter's concerns about the officials for his fight.

Parker does not want a repeat of the refereeing display by Giuseppe Quartarone

"I believe my team will take care of it," Parker told Sky Sports News. "I always trust my team and I think from the last fight, and the experience we had with that, they will definitely correct it and I think Kev can touch on that a bit more."

Robert Smith, General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, confirmed that he is set to appoint the fight officials.

"We're just dealing with it now. We're just finalising all the officials now," he told Sky Sports.

Parker's trainer Kevin Barry felt that Quartarone broke up the fight too frequently in Cardiff and insists he would be happy with one of Britain's top referees.

I tell you what, there's plenty of good British referees. Let's just choose one of them. Kevin Barry

"All we want is, we want a fair referee," said Barry. "We want one of the best referees that BBBofC can offer.

"I think we've been pretty hard done by in our first two previous fights here in the UK by the referee, so this time I would like to think they will give us a classy guy. Someone who won't be an interference for the fight, someone who will let the fight go.

"I tell you what, there are plenty of good British referees. Let's just choose one of them."

0:50 Whyte v Parker is a true 50:50 clash and no-one really knows what will happen on July 28... Whyte v Parker is a true 50:50 clash and no-one really knows what will happen on July 28...

The former WBO champion was in confident mood, despite losing his belt and unbeaten record to Joshua, and suggested that he will try to take the fight out of the judges' hands.

"I'm going to rumble, let's get it on," said Parker. "We'll get face to face, I'll test him out, and I'll see what he's about. I'm ready to throw hands."

