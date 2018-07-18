Joshua vs Povetkin: Press conference from Wembley for Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin

Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin met at Wembley Stadium for Wednesday afternoon's press conference.

0:55 Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller had a fiery encounter and were separated in New York on Tuesday Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller had a fiery encounter and were separated in New York on Tuesday

Joshua will put his world heavyweight titles on the line at the iconic venue, on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The press conference comes on the back of Tuesday night's bust-up with Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller in New York.

