Tony Bellew 'born ready' to accept Oleksandr Usyk's challenge

Tony Bellew says he was "born ready" and is willing to face undisputed cruiserweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

'Bomber' fired a tweet out as soon as the new World Boxing Super Series champion called him out.

Usyk I was BORN READY!! Let’s get this done!! 👊 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) July 21, 2018

"Usyk I was BORN READY!! Let's get this done!!" was the simple response to the Ukrainian, who was in agreement along with promoter Eddie Hearn.

Usyk made history becoming the first to hold four cruiserweight world titles after outclassing Murat Gassiev in the final of the WBSS, in Moscow, on Saturday.

Bellew, who is currently on honeymoon, has said it will take "something absolutely ridiculous" to box again after back-to-back wins over David Haye.

The 35-year-old has put Tyson Fury, Andre Ward and Adonis Stephenson on his shortlist, but with Usyk ready to move up, he could overtake them all.

Hearn has said a fight with Fury "isn't going to happen any time soon", Ward is still in retirement, while Stephenson is still at light-heavyweight, where he handed Bellew his only defeat back in 2013.

Oleksandr Usyk was crowned World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight champion

"Hey Tony Bellew, are you ready?," Usyk told ITV Box Office, after the fight.

"If he doesn't want to go down, I will go up for him. I will eat more spaghetti for my dinner!"

Usyk's one-sided 120-118, 119-109, 119-109 win over Gassiev saw him add the WBA and IBF titles to his WBC and WBO versions, surpassing Evander Holyfield, who was the undisputed cruiserweight champion when only three titles were available.

Evander Holyfield won world titles at cruiser and heavyweight

Holyfield went on to become a world heavyweight champion and, earlier this year, Usyk admitted he will step up and is happy to fight in the United Kingdom.

"First of all, I like Britain because that is where boxing was born," he told skysports.com in January.

"The fans over there still follow me and watch me, so I will always try and show them my best."

Bellew will be back from honeymoon this week and will be reunited with another former cruiserweight king, Haye, as part of the Sky Sports Box Office team for the Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker event.

Tony Bellew and David Haye will meet again at The O2

