Whyte vs Parker: Nick Webb to face David Allen at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Nick Webb will meet David Allen in an eliminator for the British heavyweight title as part of the Dillian Whyte-Joseph Parker bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Webb has long been targeting a fight with Doncaster favourite Allen and, after trading verbal blows over social media, the pair will battle at The O2, London, on Saturday night; with a shot at the British title, currently held by Hughie Fury, the reward.

Although Surrey man Webb is yet to taste defeat in his 12-fight career, the upcoming clash with the 'White Rhino' will mark a significant step up in class for the heavy-handed 30-year-old.

Allen has 13 wins from his 19 fights

Webb, though, is confident of beginning his raid on the domestic scene in style, saying: "As soon as I saw Allen calling me out on Twitter, I told my manager to get the fight made.

"It has been made at short notice but I'm always in the gym and always ready to fight. I've been out of the ring for a while now and I'm promising a big performance.

He's as tough as they come but if I connect cleanly with anyone, it's lights out for them. Nick Webb

"David is a fighting man and always takes it to his opponents so I'm expecting a war. He's as tough as they come but if I connect cleanly with anyone, it's lights out for them.

"A win on such a huge platform against a popular fighter like Allen will really catapult my name to the top of the heavyweight mix.

"Everyone knows and loves David, I like him too, but this is business and on Saturday I'll show him what I'm all about. We are competitors and I'm there to take him out."

Nick Webb showed the Sky Sports viewers the power he has with a devastating knockout win against Ante Verunica earlier this year Nick Webb showed the Sky Sports viewers the power he has with a devastating knockout win against Ante Verunica earlier this year

Allen has previously been the distance with Whyte and was last in action when he fell to a final-round stoppage loss to highly-rated French Olympic gold medallist Tony Yoka.

As he looks to bounce back, he said: "I saw my name mentioned for the card and I messaged [promoter] Eddie Hearn right away. Who wouldn't want to be involved in a big show like this?

"Webb's a big strong man who can punch with a good amateur pedigree. He seems a nice guy, this is nothing personal, it's just another big fight.

"He'll be looking at this to kick-start his career on the big scene. It's an evenly-matched fight but one I know I can win.

If it comes down to who wants it more, there's only one winner and that's me. David Allen

"Webb's always in training, I follow him on social media so we're on a level playing field with the short notice. If it comes down to who wants it more, there's only one winner and that's me.

"It'll come down to a battle of strength, toughness and who takes the better shot and I think that's me. I've got the experience going into these big nights and that'll make up for some of the attributes I may be lacking in."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and Nick Webb vs David Allen all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive