Whyte vs Parker: Conor Benn vows to prove he is levels above Cedrick Peynaud in rematch

1:18 Conor Benn says he showed 'true fighting spirit' to beat Cedrick Peynaud in their first bout Conor Benn says he showed 'true fighting spirit' to beat Cedrick Peynaud in their first bout

Conor Benn has promised to show no mercy and is ready to "absolutely outclass" Cedrick Peynaud when the pair trade leather for a second time this Saturday night.

'The Destroyer' will rematch Peynaud at The O2, London, live on Sky Sports Box Office, seven months after he climbed off the canvas twice to outpoint the Frenchman in a thrilling welterweight encounter.

Benn admits that he learnt and proved a lot in the first meeting and the 21-year-old is now determined to show that he is levels above his Parisian counterpart.

Benn edged out Peynaud in a thrilling fight at York Hall last year

"The first fight was all about character building," Benn said, speaking to Sky Sports, "I didn't know I had it in me, to dig in deep when I had to, you don't know until you test the waters and go through it.

"I wasn't worried about anything else, all I was worried about that night was getting the win and doing whatever it takes to get the win.

I'm ready to absolutely outclass Peynaud, outbox him, and show I'm levels above. Conor Benn

"I have the will to win, at any extent, and it's great to have that at such a young age.

"I'm ready to absolutely outclass Peynaud, outbox him, and show I'm levels above.

Conor Benn got off the floor twice to beat Cedrick Peynaud on points in a contender for fight of the year Conor Benn got off the floor twice to beat Cedrick Peynaud on points in a contender for fight of the year

"I learnt bundles from our first fight, more than from all my knockouts put together, I feel I've proven something there and it was a blessing in disguise.

"I needed the fight to happen and I just thank God it didn't cost me my '0'."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and Nick Webb vs David Allen all on the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive