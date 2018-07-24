Whyte vs Parker: Conor Benn to fight for maiden title in Cedrick Peynaud showdown

Conor Benn will fight for his first title in the professional ranks when he faces Cedrick Peynaud in a rematch in London on Saturday night.

'The Destroyer' clashed with Peynaud in a thriller at York Hall last December and they meet again on the Dillian Whyte-Joseph Parker undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as they battle for the vacant WBA Continental welterweight title.

The unbeaten 21-year-old has vowed to take the Frenchman out in style as he looks to continue his rise through the ranks.

One things for sure, no one has ever seen a boring Conor Benn fight. I thrive off the fight night and love to entertain the fans. Conor Benn

"I'm ready for this fight," said Benn. "This is almost like a hindrance on my career, I know I'll beat him on my worst day. Nothing was right for me that night or in the lead up to that first fight.

"The doors are opening, it's been a long journey but we're moving forward. I have visualised this fight every single day since the first. My Dad's coming back over for this - forget the relationship, he's a living boxing legend. To have that in my corner is a huge help.

"There's some big fights out there for me including various potential opponents also on the Matchroom stable. The British public would love to see these come off, I'm not scared of anyone.

"You'll have noticed I am not on social media as much these days. It's time to get serious. One things for sure, no one has ever seen a boring Conor Benn fight. I thrive off the fight night and love to entertain the fans.

"It's going to be another destructive knockout. We're back at The O2, which has been a happy hunting ground for me. Then it's onwards and upwards."

1:18 Benn has promised to show no mercy in his rematch with Peynaud. Benn has promised to show no mercy in his rematch with Peynaud.

