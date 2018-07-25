Whyte vs Parker: Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker fight for world title ambitions at sold out O2

Dillian Whyte is days away from crucial clash with Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Dillian Whyte or Joseph Parker will be in "world title action very soon" if they win their sold-out heavyweight showdown, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

'The Body Snatcher' will battle Parker on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and there are no longer any tickets available for the high-stakes clash at The O2.

Both Parker and Whyte are targeting a rematch with unified world champion Anthony Joshua, who inflicted the sole defeat on their records, and Hearn says a win for either man should earn a title shot in the near future.

"This is a hugely important clash for the heavyweight division that has captured the imagination of the public," said Hearn.

"Dillian Whyte's career is on a ferocious upward curve right now and his popularity is continuing to grow.

This is a real 50-50 contest and I've no doubt that the winner will be in world title action very soon. Eddie Hearn

"Dillian's brutal KO of Australian Lucas Browne at The O2 in March underlined that prowess at the top level and now another visitor from Down Under is here to try to halt Dillian's rise to the top.

"Joseph Parker is a softly spoken and likeable man - but make no mistake that in the ring, he's all business and has bad intentions for Dillian.

3:36 Parker's promoter is predicting a 'heavyweight fight of the year' Parker's promoter is predicting a 'heavyweight fight of the year'

"This is a real 50-50 contest and I've no doubt that the winner will be in world title action very soon."

A stacked undercard features former world heavyweight title challengers Dereck Chisora and Carlos Takam as they contest the WBA International title in a must-win match-up.

Katie Taylor, the biggest name in women's boxing, continues her quest to unify the lightweight division when she defends her WBA and IBF titles against mandatory challenger Kimberly Connor.

1:26 Dereck Chisora returns to action on the Whyte-Parker bill Dereck Chisora returns to action on the Whyte-Parker bill

Undefeated heavyweight Nick Webb takes on popular Doncaster boxer Dave Allen in a British title eliminator and Joshua Buatsi can continue his rise up the rankings when he fights Andrejs Pokumeiko for the WBA international light-heavyweight strap.

Conor Benn targets his first pro title in his rematch against Cedrick Peynaud, with the WBA continental welterweight title at stake, while super-welterweights Anthony Fowler and Craig O'Brien can extend their unbeaten records.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker with Katie Taylor, Dereck Chisora, Joshua Buatsi, Conor Benn and more the undercard, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from The O2, Saturday, July 28.

You can book via your Sky remote, via sky.com/boxofficeonline here and even if you aren't a Sky subscriber you can book and watch it via skysports.com/boxofficelive.