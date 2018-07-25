Whyte vs Parker: Frank Buglioni has no mental scars from Callum Johnson loss ahead of O2 return

Frank Buglioni returns to the O2 on Saturday's Dillian Whyte-Joseph Parker bill

Frank Buglioni has no mental scars as he returns to the scene of his Callum Johnson defeat and admits a "dream" rematch would have a world title at stake.

The north Londoner's British title reign was ended by a shock first-round stoppage loss to Johnson at The O2 in March, and he heads back to the same venue to face Emmanuel Feuzeu on the undercard for Saturday's Dillian Whyte-Joseph Parker fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Buglioni has already come to terms with that career setback after taking sole responsibility for his reckless performance.

"I haven't taken the fight as a lot of people would typically take that fight," Buglioni told Sky Sports.

"I went in there, I caught him with a shot early, and I got caught myself. It could have gone either way quite easily.

"I know the mistakes I made. I played into his hands, and I've only got myself to blame. When you've only got yourself to blame, you can rehabilitate and come back a lot quicker, and easier from that.

"I think when you're blaming other people, or don't accept the defeat, then certainly there's going to be some demons there that you can't get rid of."

Johnson's victory was swiftly rewarded with a shot at IBF light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in Chicago on October 6.

Callum Johnson has been handed a IBF title fight

There are no hard feelings from Buglioni, who wishes Johnson well, and would relish a return fight, with or without a world title on the line.

"He could have possibly gone to the European and jump again, but if the route is there to the world title, then why not go for it," said the 29-year-old, who was beaten on points in a WBA title fight with Fedor Chudinov in 2015.

"I think he certainly would have beaten the European champion, and yeah I would say he's world class. All the best to him and hopefully he brings that belt home."

Asked about a rematch for the IBF belt, Buglioni added: "Of course, that's the dream, but obviously once he's won that title there's going to be other big offers available for him.

I would love to win the British outright, but yeah I would certainly like to get that rematch as well, whether it be for the British or whether it be for something else. Frank Buglioni

"He's going to look at that and see what's financially viable for him, but I'd say if he brought it back, domestically it's a big fight, it will be rewarding financially, and also a great fight for the fans and TV.

"I would love to win the British outright, but yeah I would certainly like to get that rematch as well, whether it be for the British or whether it be for something else."

