Whyte vs Parker: Katie Taylor says her best is still to come

Katie Taylor is adamant that the best is still to come in her career as she looks to make the first defence of her unified world titles on Saturday night.

The Irish professional has made a blistering start to life in the paid ranks, winning both the WBA and IBF lightweight world titles after just nine fights, and her next challenge comes in the shape of American Kimberly Connor, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Making her second appearance at The O2, Taylor has promised to once again deliver fireworks and continue her impressive rise through the sport.

I'm in the best shape and the best form of my career and am improving all the time. I'm ready to go. Katie Taylor

"It's been a perfect start so far but the best is still yet to come; that's the best thing." the former amateur standout told Sky Sports.

"I'm excited, I feel I'm in the best shape and the best form of my career and am improving all the time. I'm ready to go.

"I love boxing in London, I have great memories here, especially from the 2012 Olympics as well. The atmosphere is always electric.

"Connor is a tough opponent who will bring the best out of me.

Two-time world title challenger Connor has a record of 13-3-2

"I always train as if I'm the challenger and never take anyone for granted, I'm just excited to put on a good performance."

Taylor is scheduled to head to the United States later on in the year, where she will take on Cindy Serrano in Chicago on October 6.

