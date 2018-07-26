Whyte vs Parker: Joseph Parker says he heard doubt from Dillian Whyte before heavyweight fight

Joseph Parker accused Dillian Whyte of disguising his doubts with "smack talk" as they put their world title ambitions at stake this weekend.

The heavyweights shared the stage at the final press conference ahead of Saturday's fight at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Parker tried to gain a psychological edge over Whyte.

I think sometimes 'smack talk' is a sign of doubt, and also it's a sign of trying to convince himself, and convince others that he's ready for this challenge. Joseph Parker

Whyte has branded the New Zealander as a coward in comments beforehand, but Parker insists his opponent was just trying to hide his own mental weakness.

"I'm in great shape, there's no excuses here," said Parker. "Before I usually come into fights and say hopefully have a good fight, catch him clean, hopefully have a knockout.

"There's no hopefully here, I'm here to do damage. I'm here to punch with bad intentions. I'm going to break him down. I don't want to catch him flush. He's going to take a lot of punches.

"My opponent's been talking a lot of smack, and I think sometimes smack talk is a sign of doubt, and also it's a sign of trying to convince himself, and convince others that he's ready for this challenge.

"I hope he's ready to take a lot of punches, because I'm going to give them, real bad."

But 'The Body Snatcher' insists he will back up his words by becoming the first man to stop Parker.

"I've been in the game long enough to know talk and action are two different things," said Whyte. "Let's see what he brings.

"I come here to win, I've trained hard and given it my all. I couldn't have done anything more. I'm ready to rock, anybody can get it.

"If he comes to fight like he says, he gets knocked out. I always try to bring the pain and end fights in bad fashion.

"I want to be the first to hurt him. It'll be pure pain."

