Dillian Whyte dismisses Joseph Parker's criticism of his 'smack talk' and vows to inflict a 'smack down'

4:04 Whyte accused Parker's camp of making excuses before their fight Whyte accused Parker's camp of making excuses before their fight

Dillian Whyte dismissed Joseph Parker's criticism of his "smack talk" and says he will put a "smack down" on his opponent when the first bell rings this weekend.

The New Zealander questioned Whyte's mental strength at the final press conference as he accused the British heavyweight of trying to disguise his doubts with scathing pre-fight statements.

I haven't got time for that, I'm just here to go and put that smack down on someone Dillian Whyte

But the Brixton man believes it was Parker's trainer Kevin Barry who was already raising concerns about their preparations.

Whyte told Sky Sports: "What have I said about him, apart from facts that he didn't show enough courage in the Anthony Joshua fight, that's all I said.

"Him, Kevin Barry, they just talk rubbish. They are already making excuses.

"'Oh Parker flew to England, flew to America'. He didn't have to fly to America. He could have stayed and trained in England, but he decided to go back to Vegas. That's his choice.

1:12 Parker tried to gain a mental edge over Whyte in front of the watching media Parker tried to gain a mental edge over Whyte in front of the watching media

"'Oh we've only had a six-week training camp'. No, we've had the same time, we've both had seven weeks' training camp.

"They're making all these excuses so when he loses, they'll say 'oh well, he had a hard time, jetlagged, he was this, he was that'.

"All I'm hearing is excuses, excuses. I haven't got time for that, I'm just here to go and put that smack down on someone."

Parker has warned Whyte to brace himself for a barrage of punches, but 'The Body Snatcher' doubts whether he will stand and trade, and is ready to hunt down the Kiwi if he boxes on the back foot.

1:22 Hearn & Higgins make 20K bet! Hearn & Higgins make 20K bet!

"Many people say this," said Whyte. "When they come and they feel the steel hand to hand, then they change their mind very quickly, so we'll see.

"People forget, I'm rangy and I can box. I just choose to fight.

"The ring is only 20 by 20 [feet], so he can only run so much. He's going to have to stop at some point."

