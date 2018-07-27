Whyte vs Parker: Will Katie Taylor, Conor Benn, Dereck Chisora or Joshua Buatsi steal the show?

1:28 There will be talent in abundance come fight night! There will be talent in abundance come fight night!

Dillian Whyte against Joseph Parker might be the headline act, but who do our panel think can steal the show at a sold-out O2.

There will be a star-studded line-up across the board in action this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with world champions, mercurial talents, heavyweight powerhouses and Olympic stars all in action.

Katie Taylor, Conor Benn, Joshua Buatsi, Dereck Chisora and Anthony Fowler will all feature, so who are our panel most looking forward to watching?

Tony Bellew

I would have paid to see some of the spars I've seen Fowler have in the gym. Tony Bellew

The most exciting fighter out of all of them is Anthony Fowler. I would have paid to see some of the spars I've seen him have in the gym, never mind on a Sky Sports Box Office fight.

Joshua Buatsi is the best boxer, very technical, but in terms of pure excitement, it's Fowler. He just wants to have a scrap and yes, the fans love that, but I do keep telling him, you can only go to the well so many times. I know he wants to excite people but he has to listen to his coach.

Johnny Nelson

I'm mesmerised by her, everything she does is perfectly on point. Johnny Nelson

I love the sweet science of Katie Taylor, she is brilliant, an unbelievable boxer and maybe even too good for her own good. I'm mesmerised by her, everything she does is on point.

When she's boxing, if you look ringside at seasoned pros and trainers, they stop talking and simply watch. It's like watching the opera where everyone goes quiet to watch and appreciate. She stole the show on the AJ-Takam card so I wouldn't be surprised if she stole this one too. She simply loves to fight.

Matthew Macklin

Buatsi is the one for me, I see him going all the way in the sport. Matthew Macklin

He's so smooth and well-balanced, every shot is crisp, he fights on the inside, doesn't waste energy and has great variety; you'd think that Buatsi had had 20 pro fights.

He's a few years off world title shots, but is progressing very nicely. He has a bright future, I don't expect him to be rushed and he can't be, there's some brilliant fighters in that division.

Carl Froch

Chisora can have a real humdinger with someone who will quite equally reciprocate the blows. Carl Froch

Dereck Chisora's fight with Carlos Takam is going to be great. If 'Del Boy' is serious about getting back in the heavyweight mix, he's got an opportunity here to have a real humdinger with someone who will quite equally reciprocate the blows. Takam will get stuck in, he comes to fight, we saw that with AJ, and I'm excited.

Dereck is always in good fights, there's always something going off, but this is going to be tough. I stood next to Takam before that Joshua fight and he has massive broad shoulders and is so rough and tough. Chisora needs his A-game for this and I hope he really has gone all out in training.

David Coldwell

I love Benn's style. He's either going to bomb someone out or get hit himself. David Coldwell

I'd always want to watch Conor Benn fight. I'm not saying he is necessarily the most talented, but he is exciting and I love his style. He's either going to bomb someone out or get hit himself.

The fact that this next one is a rematch of such a thrilling fight, it's must watch for me, the one I'm looking forward to most. Benn has shown massive improvements and is developing really well.

