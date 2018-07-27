George Groves and Callum Smith to fight for Muhammad Ali trophy in Jeddah, on September 28

George Groves and Callum Smith will face each other in Saudi Arabia in September

George Groves and Callum Smith's World Boxing Super Series final has been confirmed for September 28, in Saudi Arabia.

The British rivals will finally meet at the Abdullah Sports City, in Jeddah, with the Muhammad Ali Trophy and Groves' WBA 'Super' world title on the line.

The announcement has ended weeks of speculation, with the dislocated shoulder 'Saint' sustained in his semi-final win over Chris Eubank Jr, delaying the initial May date.

"It's fantastic news that we now have a confirmed date and location for the final and I'm incredibly excited that the fight has been formally confirmed to take place in Jeddah," said Groves.

I'm excited and sure this final will eclipse every WBSS fight to date for excitement and drama. George Groves

"I'm excited and sure this final will eclipse every WBSS fight to date for excitement and drama. I have been in camp for a while already but am now looking forward to stepping the training up now that the dates been set.

"Smith is a good fighter but I believe I am the best super middleweight on the planet. I'm world champion, number one in the division and am now looking forward to putting on a show in Jeddah and winning the Ali Trophy."

It means that by the end of September I have the chance to be the WBA champion and the number one super-middleweight in the world. Callum Smith

Smith who is the tournament No 2 seed behind Groves, has recently admitted a trip to Saudi Arabia was "not ideal", but is happy to be given a firm date.

The Liverpudlian saw off Sweden's Erik Skoglund and Dutchman Nieky Holzken on the way to the final, which will be his first world title challenge.

"It has been a long time since my semi-final win over Holzken," said Smith.

"But the most important thing to me is that my opponent is George Groves. It means that by the end of September I have the chance to be the WBA champion and the number one super-middleweight in the world. I believe I will do it."

