Whyte vs Parker: The Panel debate whether Joseph Parker can stop Dillian Whyte quicker than Anthony Joshua

Joseph Parker has set his sights on a rematch with Anthony Joshua

Joseph Parker can send out a message to Anthony Joshua by stopping Dillian Whyte quicker, but do The Panel think we could see a swift KO win for the Kiwi?

The big-hitting heavyweight rivals have vowed to display their destructive power in Saturday's fight at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte's sole defeat on his record was a seventh-round stoppage loss to AJ, but Parker has suggested he will look for a more ruthless win to stake his claim for a rematch with Joshua, who defeated him on points in March.

Can Parker pull off a quick demolition job? The Panel of experts have given their verdict...

Johnny Nelson

Whyte is not as long, tall, rangy as AJ, so he's more hittable. I see them interacting a lot more because of the size difference between Whyte and Joshua. There was a lot at stake when Parker boxed AJ, so they were careful and cautious, but it'll be a better fight than that one.

They've both lost to the same man. They both can fight and have the right attributes, speed, strength, and have come through tough tests and need this victory.

Whyte probably has more to lose, because Parker has been champion and been there. Whyte doesn't need to take this fight, he'd still be in the same position if he didn't. Parker, this puts him back in the mix. If he loses, does it matter that much? He's been world champ before.

Tony Bellew

He's definitely got a puncher's chance and I think that's the only chance he's got. I can't see him out-working Dillian, but his punching power has definitely been overlooked.

What was the point of standing there with Joseph Parker, because he can bang, he definitely can. Tony Bellew

When it comes to the AJ fight, he was simply diffused. The way Anthony fought was - why should he have taken a risk without getting a mark on his face? He used a Lennox Lewis style. What was the point of standing there with Joseph Parker, because he can bang, he definitely can.

I don't think Dillian has the ring smarts and technical ability that Anthony Joshua does, to be fair. They are two very different fights - and fighters.



Carl Froch

I think he'll come back full of desire and full of confidence and self-belief. Joshua beat Dillian Whyte. He'll be looking at that, thinking I can do the same, I can stamp my authority now.

Whyte is getting fitter now and is taking boxing seriously since he realised he can be a serious threat on the heavyweight scene, so it's going to be difficult for Parker to stop him. He's not a massive guy. I've stood next to him with Tony Bellew.

Matthew Macklin

Possibly. Every fight's different and it depends how you approach it. AJ fought with emotions against Whyte, they had history and a verbal war. He stood his ground and fought more. He may have boxed more intelligently on another day.

Parker will try and use his speed and movement to box cagily and move behind the jab. It could be an impressive showing.

Frazer Clarke

I can't see it. I think Dillian's defence is a lot tighter than people give him credit for. I noticed that from sparring with him. He's a big man, with a big strong, solid guard.

I know that Parker's speed is effective, but the way that Dillian is approaching fights now, every base seems to be covered, so he'll be very professional. That fight with AJ was such a physical fight. Other than it being a great shot from AJ, I think he was more exhausted.

I don't consider Parker to be the biggest puncher out there, personally. I can't see him knocking him out.

Dave Coldwell

No, that was a fantastic fight. Both AJ and Dillian have come on loads since then and come into their own.

I don't think Parker has the power to clean Dillian out, but has the boxing ability to outbox and tire him out and win on points.

