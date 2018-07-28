Whyte vs Parker: Conor Benn beats Cedrick Peynaud again to win first title

Conor Benn again got the better of Cedrick Peynaud after another explosive encounter in London.

The two welterweights produced a fight-of-the-year contender at York Hall last year and once more they put on a show, this time over ten rounds.

It was 21-year-old Benn who had his hand raised at the finish, claiming his first title in the pro game, the vacant WBA Continental title, taking a decision, helped by three knockdowns, via scores of 98-91, 98-90 and 97-90.

2:18 Conor Benn and his dad Nigel are happy with the win. Conor Benn and his dad Nigel are happy with the win.

It was far from plain sailing for the Londoner, though, who was once again pushed all the way, having to eat heavy hooks throughout what turned into a dogfight.

Much like the first meeting, it was another dramatic start, both men hurling powerful blows at each other in an evenly-contested opening three minutes.

The intense action continued in the second, Peynaud able to get on the inside and hammer away, two heavy lefts doing damage, but the Frenchman then lost his balance and fell to the canvas. Even so, the referee scored what seemed a clear slip a knockdown.

The third saw the gritty Peynaud up the ante again, a left-right combination landing clean before more hooks slammed Benn against the ropes in what was becoming a worrying night for the unbeaten star.

After a hectic opening, the relentless pace slowed as the contest reached its mid-round and Benn began to box more effectively on the back foot, working behind a spearing left jab to rack up the points on the scorecards.

In control, Benn then had Peynaud on the floor again in the seventh, this time clearly via a punch; a stinging right hook to the body forcing the wincing Frenchman to take a knee.

'The Destroyer', going the ten-round distance for the first time, started to showboat and enjoy himself late on, bringing out the Ali shuffle at one stage, and once more he had his man down from a right hook at close quarters.

Peynaud spiritedly returned to his feet to see out the contest and even landed a massive right in the last, but the night belonged to Benn and there was no doubt about this victory.

Speaking afterwards, Benn said: "That was hard work. I really hurt my right hand early on.

"[Peynaud as a southpaw] ruined everything! I had to adapt. It was hard work."

