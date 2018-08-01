Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, David Allen, Dereck Chisora, Nathan Gorman and Joe Gallagher are on

Dillian Whyte: Reflects on his huge win over Joseph Parker and that dramatic 12th round.

Joseph Parker: Looks back on being floored for the very first time and coming so close to a late KO win.

Dereck Chisora: Tells the post-fight press conference that he did not realise he had knocked down Takam.

Dave Allen: Believes the right hand that knocked out Nick Webb has changed his whole life.

Nathan Gorman: Discusses his sparring with Tyson Fury and the potential fight with Daniel Dubois.

Joe Gallagher: Admits it is a big relief to get the WBSS final confirmed and predicts the fight will be worth the wait.

US Round-Up: Michelle Joy Phelps brings us all the latest news from America including what the future may hold for Mikey Garcia.