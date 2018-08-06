Dereck Chisora's rematch with Dillian Whyte should be next, says his trainer Don Charles

Dereck Chisora celebrates his victory over Carlos Takam at The O2

Dereck Chisora's heavyweight rematch with Dillian Whyte is the "natural fight right now", says his trainer Don Charles.

The British rivals recorded impressive victories on the same bill at The O2, with 'Del Boy' pulling off a stunning knockout of Carlos Takam, while Whyte dropped Joseph Parker in a hard-fought points win in the main event.

Whyte hopes to receive a future world title fight with Anthony Joshua, but Charles believes Deontay Wilder will delay those plans and urged the Brixton man to share the ring again with 'Del Boy'.

"He fought very well. He dropped Parker, he brutalised Parker," said Charles, when asked about Whyte's victory. "Sometimes you've got to win ugly. He won ugly, but he won, that's the main thing.

"That match between Dereck and Dillian, in my opinion that should happen. I don't think Dillian has many options because of the Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder situation.

Whyte claimed a split decision over Chisora in 2016

"The natural fight right now for the British audience, for everybody is Chisora-Whyte II in my opinion. The winner then deserves to get a shot at either Wilder or Joshua."

Charles expects to discuss future plans this week for Chisora, who has also been mentioned as a possible opponent for American Jarrell Miller, a new member of Eddie Hearn's growing promotional stable in America.

That would be a barnstormer again. Jarrell Miller being a talker, the lead-up would be very entertaining. Don Charles (far right) on Jarrell Miller

"Most definitely, that kind of fight would interest us and they could sort, because I believe they are under Eddie Hearn, so that would be easy to make," said Charles. "That would be a barnstormer again. Jarrell Miller being a talker, the lead-up would be very entertaining.

"The power is here in Britain. We would rather fight here, but if we have to go to the States, then the States it is. Really and truly, we want to perform at home."

'Del Boy' demolished Takam in the eighth round

Chisora dropped Takam with a huge right hand in the eighth round and Charles admits his fighter has been honing that punch in training, which included brutal sparring with US fighter Bryant Jennings.

"Dereck put a clip of the Bryant Jennings sparring," he said. "There was also the two guys that helped us - Nathan Gorman and Fabio Wardley.

"The Jennings clip that just shows you to the extent we went to prepare for this guy. Everything went according to plan.

"The Jennings clip that just shows you to the extent we went to prepare for this guy. Everything went according to plan.

"That's Dereck's signature punch. We've been working on it over the years. He's perfected it.

"When he used to throw it before, he used to leave his right leg too far behind.

"I think people are going to be in trouble in the future. Dereck's opponent prior to Takam, it's exactly the same shot that took him out."