Kubrat Pulev announces date and venue of IBF final eliminator against Hughie Fury

Kubrat Pulev says his IBF final eliminator against Hughie Fury has been agreed

Kubrat Pulev has announced that his IBF final eliminator against Hughie Fury will be staged in Sofia on October 27.

The Bulgarian is the highest-ranked contender in the IBF rankings and will fight Fury for the right to become mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's IBF heavyweight title.

Pulev had firstly been ordered to face Dillian Whyte and then Jarrell Miller, but both turned down IBF final eliminators, and 'The Cobra' claimed that Fury has now accepted the fight.

Fury claimed the British title with a stoppage win over Sam Sexton in May

"Two have refused so far - Whyte and Miller, but Fury has already said no problem and he will play," said Pulev.

"The date is clear - October 27, the fight will be in Sofia.

"It looks like it'll be a very interesting game. He is a good, young boxer."

Pulev hopes to secure another fight with Anthony Joshua

Injury forced Pulev out of an IBF mandatory title fight with Joshua last October, although the 37-year-old is confident he will earn another shot at the British star, who defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I sustained the injury - I'm a man after all, though I'm almost a super man, but now I'm fully recovered," Pulev said. "This game (against Joshua) will take place, it's getting near and I have to win."