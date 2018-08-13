Beterbiev vs Johnson: US heavyweight Nkosi Solomon to make pro debut on Chicago bill

Nkosi Solomon will appear on Matchroom USA bill in Chicago

American heavyweight Nkosi Solomon will make his professional debut on the undercard for Artur Beterbiev's world title fight with Callum Johnson in Chicago.

The 23-year-old from Brooklyn will join the paid ranks on the same bill as Beterbiev's IBF light-heavyweight title fight with Johnson on the Matchroom USA bill at the Wintrust Arena on October 6, live on Sky Sports.

Solomon has already been hailed as a future star by promoter Eddie Hearn and the former Team USA fighter has vowed to become a dominant champion in the top division.

"My dream is right in front of me, right there, I just have to grab it," said Solomon. "Nkosi Solomon is the only and greatest challenge I have to overcome when it comes to this boxing thing.

"I'm conquering my mind because once I do that, nobody, and I mean nobody in this world, can stop me.

I will be exciting to watch, believe me. Nkosi Solomon

"I have a dream to accomplish and I'll be damned if I am going to let another man get in there and have his will beat my will. It's a surreal feeling. I've been chasing this dream for so long, to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

"As you get closer, it feels amazing. The support I've had already is amazing and I just cannot wait to get started in Chicago and show what I've got.

"I've got an educated style - I'm a boxer-puncher, I want to be out there being smart and using my mind. Don't get me wrong, I like to fight, but the point of this game is to hit and not get hit - but I will be exciting to watch, believe me."

Doncaster's Gavin McDonnell also makes his US debut as he challenges WBA super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman.

New Yorker Jarrell Miller, another US heavyweight, can continue his pursuit of a world title fight when he takes on Poland's Tomasz Adamek.