David Price to face Sean Turner in Belfast on October 5

David Price is preparing for an appearance in Northern Ireland

David Price's next opponent has been confirmed as Sean Turner in Belfast on October 5.

The Liverpudlian heavyweight had been due to return last month in Bolton but was ruled out with a back injury and will instead face Irishman Turner at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

This is Price's first fight since a dramatic stoppage defeat against Alexander Povetkin in March, having forced the Russian to take a standing count before being halted in the fifth round at the Principality Stadium.

Sean Turner suffered a defeat to Nathan Gorman in June

Price had told Sky Sports that he was working towards "a big fight in the autumn," although his injury setback could have postponed these plans.

Turner's last fight was a third-round knockout defeat to rising-contender Nathan Gorman at the Manchester Arena in June.

