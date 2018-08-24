Billy Joe Saunders takes on Demetrius Andrade and Katie Taylor defends titles on big Boston card

Demetrius Andrade will challenge WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders, and Katie Taylor will defend her world titles on a packed Boston bill, live on Sky Sports.

Matchroom USA fighter Andrade will take on the unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Saunders at the TD Garden, on Saturday, October 20, with a packed undercard that also sees James Tennyson trying to win Tevin Farmer's IBF super-featherweight strap.

Andrade says Saunders better be ready for him and he would love to fight in the UK

The trio of world title fights will be supported by three of Britain's best, with former world champion Scott Quigg, unbeaten Kid Galahad and Tommy Coyle all involved on a massive night in Massachusetts.

Taylor will have Boston's huge Irish community behind her as she puts her IBF and WBA featherweight titles on the line against former world female champion Cindy Serrano.

Unbeaten Saunders will be making the fourth defence of the WBO middleweight title he took from Ireland's Andy Lee in December 2015, while Andrade is looking to return to elite level, having been a world champion at super-welterweight four years ago.

Unbeaten Saunders defends his belt in Boston

Belfast's Tennyson is preparing for his first world title fight, and also makes his debut across the pond.

"I feel that I'm ready for my shot and that I'll take the world title back to Belfast," he said.

Tennyson gets his first crack at becoming a world champion

"A lot of fighters, when they take a loss in their career they think it's at an end when they've gone undefeated and been at the top but my career shows that a loss isn't the end.

"I've progressed, I've moved on and I'm ranked number one with the WBA, European and Commonwealth champion. You just have to keep pushing forward, keep digging deep. Anybody can come from a loss and come back and push right back up to the top of the ladder."

Farmer his signed for Hearn's American promotional company

Super-featherweight titlist Farmer will be making the first defence of the IBF strap he picked up last weekend, when he travelled to Australia to out-point Billy Dibs.

The Philadelphia southpaw signed for Matchroom Boxing USA and his ultimate target is a unification showdown with Floyd Mayweather protege Gervonta Davis, who holds the WBA belt.

Confirmed! @bjsaunders_ will defend his World title against @BooBooAndrade on an absolutely stacked card in Boston on October 20 live on @dazn_usa and @SkySportsBoxing 🇺🇸💥 pic.twitter.com/EPl6MJFFXF — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 24, 2018

"I've worked really hard to get to this point and now we're going to get these big fights - but I have to take care of business with James Tennyson first," said Farmer. "James is a proud, tenacious and worthy challenger for my belt.

"I know James is going to be hungry to take my title, but there's no way I'm going to let it go - I want to prove that I am the king in this division. I don't need to fight the other champions - I want to fight them, no talk, I want to handle my business and I want these guys to meet me, I want Gervonta.

Super-featherweight star Davis is Farmer's ultimate target

"Knowing that I am fighting three times in a year is great - I'm going to be busy and that's awesome, that's what all fighters want - I'm so thankful to Lou, Eddie and DAZN for this."

Sheffield star Galahad faces tough Rhodes Island featherweight Toka Clary in an IBF final eliminator, while Coyle fulfils his long-term dream of fighting in America.