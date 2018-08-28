Dominic Breazeale wants Anthony Joshua rematch to banish demons from 2016 defeat

Dominic Breazeale hopes to secure a second fight with Anthony Joshua

Dominic Breazeale says defeat to Anthony Joshua will 'haunt me forever' unless he gets the chance to 'banish those demons' in a rematch.

The American heavyweight has worked his way into contention for another world title fight as the WBC's mandatory challenger after suffering a 2016 loss to Joshua, a seventh round stoppage in an IBF title fight at The O2.

Breazeale is within touching distance of a fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, but he ultimately wants to secure a second battle with Joshua, who defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

I think that fight is one that's going to haunt me forever. I'm never going to be able to end my boxing career without actually getting back in the ring with Joshua. Dominic Breazeale

"The Dominic Breazeale of 2016 that fought Anthony Joshua is a completely different fighter than I am now," he told Sky Sports.

"I've grown two years, I've had some great fights under my belt since.

"I did take the fight against Joshua as a learning lesson and I'm learning from it every day. I did things right in that fight, I did a lot of different things wrong, but I've capitalised and I'm getting better as a fighter.

Breazeale was stopped after a brutal battle with Joshua

The Californian has welcomed a fight with Dillian Whyte as he waits for his WBC title shot and hopes to eventually get his hands on the belt to set up another showdown with Joshua.

"Hopefully after I beat guys like Jarrell Miller, guys like Dillian Whyte, even go on and win the WBC title, because I am the WBC mandatory," said Breazeale.

"Me and Joshua can get in the ring and square off again. That's by far the one demon that's going to haunt me forever.

Joshua defends his world titles against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley

"Ideally, in the right situation I would have fought for the WBC heavyweight title, won it by the spring of 2019, and then me and Joshua in the ring, somewhere here in the United States, preferably Las Vegas.

"Me and Joshua can square off and banish those demons. Him with the IBF title, the WBO title, the WBA, and me with the WBC. We could make it a real true undisputed heavyweight championship."

