Daniel Dubois says he will spar Alexander Povetkin ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Daniel Dubois will spar with Alexander Povetkin, he has claimed, to prepare him for challenging Anthony Joshua.

Joshua will put his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles on the line against Povetkin at Wembley Stadium on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Now it seems Povetkin has enlisted British help after Dubois posted a social media snap as he arrived in Russia for sparring.

Landed in Russia with my coach Martin for sparring with Alexander Povetkin 🇷🇺🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/EHVaq43CUb — Daniel Dubois (@DynamiteDubois) August 29, 2018

Twenty-year-old Dubois has racked up eight consecutive knockouts since turning pro last year.

Povetkin had already brought in Poland's Izu Ugonoh as a sparring partner to replicate Joshua, Sky Sports revealed.

Ugonoh said: "Joshua is a guy who is perfecting his right hand, and that's his big punch. I think that's also my strength. I believe that's what they want to have in camp to make sure they are ready for what Joshua is going to bring to the table.

"I consider myself a strong guy. I know Joshua is a tall guy, he's taller than me definitely, but I'm taller than Povetkin, so I'm sure that will be helpful."

Joshua is readying himself for his sixth title defence by sparring with Martin Bakole, the Scotland-based Congolese prospect.

