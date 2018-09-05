Isaac Dogboe wants to defend super-bantamweight title against Daniel Roman in London

Isaac Dogboe wants a unification fight back in the United Kingdom with Eddie Hearn's super-bantamweight signing Daniel Roman.

Dogboe made the first defence of his WBO title in American last month with a sensational first-round stoppage of Hidenori Otake.

The 'Royal Storm' immediately turned his attentions to facing another of the recognised title holders at 122lbs with Hearn's Roman, defending his WBA 'World' strap against Gavin McDonnell, live on Sky Sports on October 6, top of his list.

"We feel the excitement will come when two champions are in the ring together and we have the likes of Daniel Roman and Rey Vargas (WBC), and I believe these guys will make me great.

American WBA holder Roman is one of Hearn's latest signings

"It would be great to have a fight here in the UK and I believe the easiest option would be Roman, because Eddie [Hearn] has signed him, so he can bring him to England. Isaac Dogboe against Daniel Roman would be great.

"It would be a great match-up. He's very strong, he likes to fight and I also like to come forward too. Let's meet in the middle.

"Roman is a great fighter. He likes to come forward and fight and I think it will be one of those 50-50 fights where no one knows what will happen. I believe Bob Arum can work with Eddie Hearn to bring the fight here."

Dogboe refuses to dismiss McDonnell's chance of causing a surprise in Chicago next month, but wants to box in the United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old grew up in south London yet represented Ghana in the London 2012 Olympics. He has not boxed on "home" soil since his second professional fight in Belfast, four years ago.

Unbeaten Vargas (l) is the current WBC champion

Winning the world title gave Dogboe a three-fight deal with Hall of Fame promoter Arum and he is expecting to make another defence before the end of the year. However, Dogboe hopes the American can secure him a unification fight on the other side of the Atlantic.

"We have been around the world and now it's time to come back home and I would love to fight in London. But as long as it is in the UK, give me a call Eddie!

"If they can get Vargas, or Roman in England, that would be great."

Tale of the Tape - Roman and McDonnell meet in October

