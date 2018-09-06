Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller will target WBA 'regular' title instead of December fight with Dillian Whyte

Jarrell Miller wants the winner of Manuel Charr's WBA title fight with Fres Oquendo

Jarrell Miller has been ruled out as a potential opponent for Dillian Whyte in December as the New Yorker will instead target the WBA 'regular' title.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had drawn up an initial three-man shortlist for Whyte's next fight, which was topped by British rival Dereck Chisora and also included the American duo of Dominic Breazeale and 'Big Baby' Miller.

But Miller's promoter Dmitriy Salita has confirmed he intends to face the winner of Manuel Charr's WBA title defence against Fres Oquendo this month, if he defeats Tomasz Adamek on October 6, live on Sky Sports.

He has to win that title, he has to bring the heavyweight title back to New York. After that, Jarrell has always shown his desire to fight the best. Dmitriy Salita on Jarrell Miller

"After this, we're going to fight the winner of Charr-Oquendo for the WBA 'regular' title, and Jarrell earned that right in his last win against Johann Duhaupas," Salita told Sky Sports. "After that happens, we'll look at all possibilities.

"He has to win that title, he has to bring the heavyweight title back to New York. After that, Jarrell has always shown his desire to fight the best, and if it's Dillian Whyte, or Anthony Joshua, then we welcome all challengers."

Whyte had been open to a fight against Miller, insisting that he would win with a punishing stoppage.

"He's alright, but I think I'll stop him," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He's strong, and he's bulky, but he's not the most powerful guy and he hasn't got the best defence.

"I think I'll beat him to a pulp."

Salita says Miller wants to challenge either Charr or Oquendo in December at the earliest, although he firstly wants to add another knockout to his 22-fight unbeaten record at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Miller faces Tomasz Adamek on October 6, live on Sky Sports

"I expect a very dominant performance from Jarrell on October 6," said Salita. "He really wants to make a statement. He wants to show that he is the best heavyweight in the division.

"Jarrell has really stepped up and performed really well in his last several fights, and a got a tremendous amount of exposure in the US."

