Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter weigh in ahead of welterweight title fight

Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter will compete for the vacant WBC welterweight title on Saturday (Image courtesy of Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

Danny Garcia says he is ready to reclaim his world title when he faces Shawn Porter for the vacant WBC welterweight crown in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday.

Garcia (34-1-KO20) weighed in at 10st 6lbs 12oz, with Porter (28-2-1-KO17) coming in at the limit of 147lbs.

Garcia, a former world champion at super-lightweight, says he is fully prepared to win back the WBC welterweight title which he lost to Keith Thurman in 2017.

Garcia beat Robert Guerrero for the WBC welterweight crown in 2016 (Image courtesy of Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

The title was vacated by unbeaten Thurman in April 2018 due to injury.

"It's a matter of time before I fight everybody," Garcia said.

"It's how the sport is. It's all about timing and the time is now. I'm ready to go in there and reclaim what is mine. I'm excited for all my fights.

"This is another fight for my legacy. I plan on going in there and giving 150 per cent and giving my all, my blood, sweat and my tears and make my family and my friends proud. Danny Garcia, baby. Win by under 9."

6:07 Khan strips to make welterweight Khan strips to make welterweight

Meanwhile, Porter insists he is also ready to challenge again for a world title, having edged Thurman 115-113 on all three scorecards to win their 2016 meeting for the WBA crown in his most recent championship bout.

"It's hard to put it into words how bad I want this. The best way I can describe it in words is that I've never wanted anything more in my life," Porter said.

"To some, it's just a belt, but for me it's my world. Like I said, I'm not leaving Brooklyn without this belt. Shawn Porter will be victorious tomorrow night."

Former heavyweight title-holder Charles Martin is also on the card in Brooklyn, New York. (Image courtesy of Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

Also on the card is a 10-round heavyweight bout between former title-holder Charles Martin (25-1-1-KO23) and Adam Kownacki (17-0-KO14). Kownacki weighed in at 18st 11lbs 4oz, with Martin coming in lighter at at 17st 8lbs.