Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter weigh in ahead of welterweight title fight
By Husmukh Kerai
Last Updated: 08/09/18 9:19am
Danny Garcia says he is ready to reclaim his world title when he faces Shawn Porter for the vacant WBC welterweight crown in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday.
Garcia (34-1-KO20) weighed in at 10st 6lbs 12oz, with Porter (28-2-1-KO17) coming in at the limit of 147lbs.
Garcia, a former world champion at super-lightweight, says he is fully prepared to win back the WBC welterweight title which he lost to Keith Thurman in 2017.
The title was vacated by unbeaten Thurman in April 2018 due to injury.
"It's a matter of time before I fight everybody," Garcia said.
"It's how the sport is. It's all about timing and the time is now. I'm ready to go in there and reclaim what is mine. I'm excited for all my fights.
"This is another fight for my legacy. I plan on going in there and giving 150 per cent and giving my all, my blood, sweat and my tears and make my family and my friends proud. Danny Garcia, baby. Win by under 9."
Meanwhile, Porter insists he is also ready to challenge again for a world title, having edged Thurman 115-113 on all three scorecards to win their 2016 meeting for the WBA crown in his most recent championship bout.
"It's hard to put it into words how bad I want this. The best way I can describe it in words is that I've never wanted anything more in my life," Porter said.
"To some, it's just a belt, but for me it's my world. Like I said, I'm not leaving Brooklyn without this belt. Shawn Porter will be victorious tomorrow night."
Also on the card is a 10-round heavyweight bout between former title-holder Charles Martin (25-1-1-KO23) and Adam Kownacki (17-0-KO14). Kownacki weighed in at 18st 11lbs 4oz, with Martin coming in lighter at at 17st 8lbs.