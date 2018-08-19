P4P Top 10: Our experts list the world's best, then you get to have your say too

Floyd Mayweather and Andre Ward have retired, so who is the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet now?

We've put four members of The Panel under the spotlight and will give you the chance to have your say in this week's P4P Top 10 debate.

Every day from Monday, Johnny Nelson, Carl Froch, Matthew Macklin and Tony Bellew share their world P4P Top 10 and explain the reasons for their selection. Then you will be able to vote and rank the 14 fighters selected across their four lists.

Joshua makes some of the lists, but where does he come?

Anthony Joshua - Does not make all four Top 10s, so who has left him out?

Vasyl Lomachenko - Is a winner on some, but not all, of the four lists?

Golovkin v Canelo - They both feature in all four lists but who comes out on top?

Familiar faces - There are seven fighters selected by all four experts but who are they and where do they rank?

Nelson and Froch are the first to share their P4P thoughts

Monday - Johnny Nelson's Top 10

Tuesday - Carl Froch's Top 10

Wednesday - Matthew Macklin's Top 10

Thursday - Tony Bellew's Top 10

Friday - Make your pick for the world's best pound-for-pound fighter

We will make sure you know where you can vote and debate the hot topic at the end of the week. Follow us @SkySportsBoxing, skysports.com/boxing or via the Sky Sports app.