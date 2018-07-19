Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua, Jarrell Miller, Joseph Parker and Carl Froch are on this week's show

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Ross Thompson-Jenkins and Spencer Fearon bring you all the latest news in boxing.

We have another packed line-up

Anthony Joshua vows to be at his aggressive best in his next world heavyweight title fight against Alexander Povetkin at Wembley on September 22.

Demetrius Andrade was delighted to have signed with Matchroom USA and has a message for WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders.

Jarrell Miller reflects on his New York bust-up with Joshua and says he is more than happy to settle their dispute in the ring.

Carl Froch believes his fight at Wembley started a golden era for British boxing and criticises James DeGale's decision to vacate his IBF super-middleweight belt.

Joseph Parker and Kevin Barry call for a 'fair referee' ahead of the heavyweight fight with Dillian Whyte on July 28, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Rocky Fielding and Jamie Moore look back on WBA title-winning performance against Tyron Zeuge last weekend.

U.S Round-up: Michelle discusses Manny Pacquiao's spectacular win and previews the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final between Oleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev.