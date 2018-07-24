Whyte vs Parker: Dereck Chisora against Carlos Takam will be blood and thunder, says Johnny Nelson

Dereck Chisora is capable of getting the better of Carlos Takam in an all-action slugfest, but how much does Del Boy really want it, asks Johnny Nelson.

It's a stacked bill this weekend headed by Dillian Whyte against Joseph Parker, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but Chisora against Takam could be the one to produce unbelievable action and steal the show.

This, put simply, is a war and both men are really tough. What we saw from Takam against Anthony Joshua last year, on a week's notice, shows you what he is capable of.

We know Dereck can fight as well and I'm a fan, but I wonder how much he really wants it now?

I rate 'Del Boy' and I do hope he wins, I really do, but he has to be on it. When he boxed for the European title, he took his time and thought he's got this in the bag. He cruised it with no urgency, I didn't get it.

Because of that showing, I think Takam wins. Of course, I really want 'Del Boy' to do this and prove me wrong.

This is a real slugfest and, if the fans want blood and thunder, that's what they'll get with Chisora against Takam. Johnny Nelson

This one is going to be just like Chisora's epic battle with Whyte, a real slugfest with constant action, and however much I love the sweet science, you can't deny the excitement that comes with these type of fights.

The public will no doubt appreciate and enjoy the slick skills that will be on show from Katie Taylor, but the majority will still want blood and thunder and, in Chisora-Takam, that's what they'll get.

