Fixtures & Results

Cricket Fixtures & Results

12th July, 2018

England v India ODI Series 2018

Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018

Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
South Africa trail Sri Lanka by 283 runs with 9 wickets remaining, Day 1 of 5

West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018

England Women v New Zealand Women ODI Series 2018

  • England Women

  • Result

  • New Zealand Women

  • Report

England Women win by 123 runs

Vitality Blast

India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018

India A need 242 runs to win, Day 3 of 4 Match Area

Global T20 Canada 2018

Global T20 Canada 2018

13th July, 2018

Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018

England Women v New Zealand Women ODI Series 2018

  • England Women

  • 14:00

  • New Zealand Women

Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast

  • Worcestershire Rapids

  • 17:30

  • Northamptonshire Steelbacks

  • Birmingham Bears

  • 19:00

  • Leicestershire Foxes

  • Derbyshire Falcons

  • 19:00

  • Notts Outlaws

14th July, 2018

England v India ODI Series 2018

Vitality Blast

  • Lancashire Lightning

  • 14:30

  • Derbyshire Falcons

Global T20 Canada 2018

15th July, 2018

Vitality Blast

  • Worcestershire Rapids

  • 13:00

  • Yorkshire Vikings

Global T20 Canada 2018

16th July, 2018

Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018

County Championship Division 2

West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018

England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018

England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018

  • England Under 19s

  • 11:00

  • South Africa Under 19s

17th July, 2018

England v India ODI Series 2018

Vitality Blast

18th July, 2018

Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018

Vitality Blast

  • Leicestershire Foxes

  • 18:30

  • Lancashire Lightning

19th July, 2018

Vitality Blast

Vitality Blast

  • Northamptonshire Steelbacks

  • 18:30

  • Derbyshire Falcons

