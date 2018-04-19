ECB proposes 100-ball format for men's and women's domestic game in 2020

The new 100-ball concept is on track for men's and women's cricket in 2020

A radical 100-balls-a-side competition is at the heart of plans to transform English domestic cricket in 2020.

The proposed format for the new eight-team tournament, devised by the England and Wales Cricket Board, would see each team face 15 six-ball overs followed by an additional 10 deliveries.

It has the unanimous support of the new competition's board and was presented to Chairmen and Chief Executives of the First-Class Counties and MCC on Thursday.

ECB's Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said the goal is to attract new fans to the game by appealing to a younger and more diverse audience.

"Our game has a history of innovation and we have a duty to look for future growth for the health and sustainability of the whole game," he said.

"There are 18 First-Class Counties, playing red and white-ball cricket, and these Counties and competitions will be supported, promoted and benefit from the game's growth."

ECB members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new short-form competition in April 2017, paving the way for matches to be played at Emerald Headingley Stadium, Emirates Old Trafford, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, Lord's, the Kia Oval, the SSE Swalec and the Ageas Bowl.

The new competition will feature aligned competitions for both men's and women's teams with matches played in a five-week window in the middle of the summer.

Clare Connor CBE, Director of Women's Cricket at ECB, said that the innovative concept would help give the women's game greater prominence.

"Our World Cup win at Lord's last July showed what's possible in terms of our sport reaching a new, younger and more diverse audience," she said.

"Kia Super League has had a huge impact on participation, player development and the profile of our game. It was a big investment and a bold decision by the Board and paved the way for this next stage of growth.

"It will attract more women and girls to the game, ensure that cricket reaches and entertains more families and give our players an exciting stage upon which to display their talent."

ECB Chief Commercial Officer, Sanjay Patel, MD for the new competition, added: "This is 100-ball cricket, a simple approach to reach a new generation. Based on 15 traditional 6-ball overs, the other 10 balls will add a fresh tactical dimension.

"Crucially, this will also help differentiate this competition from Vitality Blast and other T20 competitions worldwide, maintaining our game's history of successful innovation.

"The players and our valuable broadcast partners under the new TV partnerships from 2020-24 are vital to the success of this competition and they will see the energy, excitement and simplicity of this approach."