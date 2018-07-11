England v India on Sky Sports Cricket: How to watch every ball

India's Virat Kohli averages 54 across all three formats

India drew first blood against England by winning the three-match T20I series, so will Eoin Morgan's men bounce back in the ODIs?

The 50-over contests take place at Trent Bridge (July 12), Lord's (July 14) and Headingley (July 17), with each match live on Sky Sports Cricket.

England top the ODI rankings and will be out to make a statement against second-placed India, one of their main rivals for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup crown on home turf next summer.

India are at the summit of the Test standings and have a score to settle after going down 3-1 on English turf in 2014 - Virat Kohli's side will be aiming to replicate their 4-0 success in 2016/17 on the subcontinent when the five-Test series kicks off at Edgbaston on August 1.

Watch out, too, for a selection of great features, including 'Nasser meets Sachin', 'Cricket in Mumbai', 'Return of the Royals' and 'Mind Games' during Sky Sports' comprehensive coverage of England v India.

WATCH LIVE

Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports for iPad with our schedule below. Click here for Sky Sports' cricket listings in full.

Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20 (Emirates Old Trafford) - INDIA won by eight wickets

2nd T20 (SSE Swalec) - ENGLAND won by five wickets

3rd T20 (The Brightside Ground, Bristol) - INDIA won by seven wickets

Royal London ODI Series

1st ODI (Trent Bridge): Thursday, July 12 - 12pm, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

2nd ODI (Lord's): Saturday, July 14 - 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

3rd ODI (Headingley): Tuesday, July 17 - 12pm, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

Specsavers Test Series

1st Test (Edgbaston): Wednesday, August 1 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

2nd Test (Lord's): Thursday, August 9 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

3rd Test (Trent Bridge): August 18 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

4th Test (Ageas Bowl): August 30 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

5th Test (The Kia Oval): September 7 - 10am, Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event

