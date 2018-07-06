England all-rounder Chris Woakes making good progress on injured knee and quad

Chris Woakes is making good progress with his recovery from injury

England all-rounder Chris Woakes is progressing well with his recovery from injuries to his right quad and knee.

Woakes is expected to return as a batsman in Warwickshire's three-day second XI match against Leicestershire which will start on July 10 at Kibworth Cricket Club.

The 29-year-old will also feature for the England Lions in their four-day match against India A at Worcester beginning on July 16 where he will play a full part in the match.

Woakes suffered a tear to his right quad during the second Test against Pakistan last month, which saw him ruled out of the one-day international against Scotland and the five-match ODI series against Australia.

However, the ECB claimed that tear was said to be caused, in part, by "a flare-up of a chronic right knee problem".

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were out injured at the same time.

Ben Stokes suffered a hamstring tear in the same Pakistan Test as Woakes. Stokes made his return on Thursday night for Durham Jets against Yorkshire Vikings and struck an unbeaten 90 off 68 balls.

England have two more T20 Internationals against India, on Friday night and Sunday, before a three-match ODI series against the same opposition begins on July 12.

The five-match Test series begins on August 1 at Edgbaston.