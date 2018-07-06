Windies wrap up innings win over Bangladesh in first Test

Shannon Gabriel celebrates his five-for in the second innings of the first Test win over Bangladesh

Windies wrapped up an emphatic innings-and-219-run win over Bangladesh early on day three of their first Test in Antigua, taking the final four wickets needed to bowl the tourists out for 144.

It completes a horror-show of a performance from Bangladesh, who were skittled for their lowest Test total of 43 on day one - Kemar Roach bagging 5-8 in five devastating overs.

It was Shannon Gabriel who did the bulk of the damage in the second innings, taking 5-77, though his 12 overs proved expensive as wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan - in only his second Test - took a particular liking to the Windies quick.

Hasan smashed six boundaries and two sixes in a 74-ball 64 to slightly delay the inevitable - putting on 55 for the ninth wicket with Rubel Hossain (16) - to lift Bangladesh above 100, before Miguel Cummins (2-16) dismissed both in the space of two overs.

Bangladesh's disastrous 43 in the first innings was the second-shortest first innings in the 141-year history of Test cricket, at only 18.4 overs - one ball longer than Australia's 60 all out off 18.3 overs against England at Trent Bridge in 2015.

In reply, the West Indies managed 406 in their first innings, with opener Kraigg Brathwaite (121) hitting a seventh Test century, and Devon Smith (58) and Shai Hope (67) pitching in with handy half centuries.

Gabriel then ripped through the tourists' top order late on day two to reduce to 62-6 by stumps, with victory confirmed on the third day, with Gabriel completing his five-for.

Bangladesh will hope for a much-improved display as they look to tie the series in the second and final Test in Jamaica, starting on Thursday.

