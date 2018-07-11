WATCH how England smashed 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge to break own ODI world record

3:55 Watch how England thrashed a world-record 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge, an innings featuring 62 boundaries, on June 19. Watch how England thrashed a world-record 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge, an innings featuring 62 boundaries, on June 19.

England return to Trent Bridge on Thursday to face India - a little over three weeks after smashing an ODI world-record score at the venue for the second time.

Eoin Morgan's men racked up 444-6 against Pakistan in Nottingham in 2016 but bettered that by 37 runs against Australia on June 19 as they blazed 481-6 in the third ODI en route to a series-sealing win.

Watch the pick of England's record-breaking innings in the video at the top of the page.

England vs India Live on

Alex Hales (147), Jonny Bairstow (139), Jason Roy (83) and skipper Morgan (67) starred as the hosts smashed 21 sixes and 41 fours after being asked to bat by Australia captain Tim Paine.

A score of 500 looked possible as Hales and Morgan powered England to 450-3 with four overs left, but their dismissals from successive Jhye Richardson deliveries in the 48th derailed the innings a tad.

2:12 Alex Hales told Sky Sports that England had their eyes on 500 when they smashed Australia in Nottingham. Alex Hales told Sky Sports that England had their eyes on 500 when they smashed Australia in Nottingham.

England's 41st and final boundary - a Hales six over deep square leg that broke the world record - came midway through the 46th over, with the hosts adding 'only' 31 runs from the final four overs.

So, 500 had to wait - maybe we'll see it against India on Thursday…

Watch the first ODI, at Trent Bridge, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 12pm on Thursday.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.